Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $596.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

