Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $62.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ameresco by 47.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 175,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

