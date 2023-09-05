American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Reduced by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,447. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

