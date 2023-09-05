American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of American Express worth $81,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

