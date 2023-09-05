American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 554,669 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of American Express worth $303,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 859,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,839. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.