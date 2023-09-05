American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Down 5%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.37 and last traded at $76.08. 6,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 108,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWD

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,112,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.