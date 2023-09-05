Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.