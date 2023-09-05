Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $78,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 926,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,043.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,412.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $78,753.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 926,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,043.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,635. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.