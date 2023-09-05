Analog Devices (ADI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $204.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2023 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.24. The stock had a trading volume of 338,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

