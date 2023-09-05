Analysts Set CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) PT at $51.00

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAVA opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

