Analyzing Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Puyi has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puyi and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $28.18 million N/A -$9.06 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital $1.57 billion 10.72 -$9.29 million $0.04 299.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puyi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital.

29.1% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Puyi and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $14.66, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital 1.58% 15.31% 9.58%

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Puyi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services. In addition, the company provides consulting and other services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

