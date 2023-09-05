Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $29.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.49. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

