Anyswap (ANY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $130.44

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00006702 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $32.24 million and $130.44 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.7055108 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $378.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

