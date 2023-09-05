Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aramark were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

