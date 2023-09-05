ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
