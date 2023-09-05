ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

