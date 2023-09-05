Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 3.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 41,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 445,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 251,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

