Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,068 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

HON traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.18. 964,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

