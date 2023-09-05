Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,209 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,792. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.61.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

