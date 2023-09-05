Argent Trust Co Buys 1,059 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Adobe by 1,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $569.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.