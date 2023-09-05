Argent Trust Co Buys 2,338 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

DIS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. 8,056,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,935,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

