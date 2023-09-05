Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Boeing stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.29. 1,718,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.30 and a 200 day moving average of $212.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

