Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. 553,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

