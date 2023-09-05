Argent Trust Co Has $10.49 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.15. The stock had a trading volume of 761,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

