Argent Trust Co Has $11.21 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

MS stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

