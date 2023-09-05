Argent Trust Co Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,271,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,375,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

