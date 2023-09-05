Argent Trust Co Has $7.15 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.1% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,307,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,388,000 after buying an additional 1,118,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 12,400,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

