Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $699.12. 276,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,696. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

