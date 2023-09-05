Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,203 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

