Argent Trust Co Purchases 4,802 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.14. 1,476,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,228. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $328.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

