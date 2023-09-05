Argent Trust Co Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,363,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,938,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,597,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,937,379. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.