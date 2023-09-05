Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.90. 1,417,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

