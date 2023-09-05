Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 474,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

