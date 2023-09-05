Argent Trust Co Sells 4,738 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

