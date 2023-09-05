Argent Trust Co Sells 591 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.42. 1,241,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

