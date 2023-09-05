Argent Trust Co Sells 740 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 238,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 563,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

