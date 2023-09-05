Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Down 6.3%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.31. 32,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 158,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Artivion Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $648.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

