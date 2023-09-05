ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.41 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.00 or 1.00037487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04710458 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,531,178.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.