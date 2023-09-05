Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,089 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.79% of Aspen Technology worth $265,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,455. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.81.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

