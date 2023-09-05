Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.