Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
