Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Down 6.9%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.32 and last traded at $50.83. 32,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 92,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

