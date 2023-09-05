ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Trading Down 6.4%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.82. Approximately 20,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 37,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATN International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

