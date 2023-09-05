aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on aTyr Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.