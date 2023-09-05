Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALV opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Autoliv by 25.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 142.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

