Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Trading Down 6.2%

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.81. 18,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 455,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Avantax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at $140,882,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at $49,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at $36,836,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at $33,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at $20,507,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

