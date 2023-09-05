Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.68 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

