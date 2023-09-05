AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 4.4%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 325,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,989,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

AvidXchange Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 492,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,390.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,370. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after buying an additional 3,947,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $50,028,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

