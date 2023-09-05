Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Financial Survey

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 179.79%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.64 $3.10 million $0.01 60.83 Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.22% 5.60% 4.62% Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Energy

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

