Axie Infinity Price Down 4.1% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00017573 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $637.06 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,751.06 or 1.00046343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92445415 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49685446 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $13,486,999.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.