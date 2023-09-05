Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 1.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,732,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
