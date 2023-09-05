Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Financial Contrast

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -89.49% -12.36% -5.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akanda and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 2 3 0 2.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.11%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Akanda.

0.8% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akanda and Ayr Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.68 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.22 -$245.47 million ($6.11) -0.24

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Volatility and Risk

Akanda has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayr Wellness has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akanda beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

