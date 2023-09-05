B. Riley Boosts Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $10.50

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Tilly's Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.71 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $260.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,109,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,080,003.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 38,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,109,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,080,003.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,176 shares of company stock worth $864,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

